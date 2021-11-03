Thursday, November 4, 2021
New “Trails Act” in Alberta would put controls on public lands

By Patrick Siedlecki
The trail on the Bear's Hump in Waterton Lakes National Park. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
EDMONTON, AB – New legislation introduced in Edmonton this week aims to “modernize” Alberta’s trail framework.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon says this UCP government is “absolutely” committed to protecting and preserving public spaces for everyone, and that includes trails.

If this legislation gets the green light, it would also allow for more trails and adjacent areas to be conserved.

The province says a lack of controls has led to an explosion of trails across Alberta that, in many cases, have been harming local wildlife and their environments.

Minister Nixon also says this fulfills an election promise for a Trail Act that helps advance conservation and support quality outdoor recreation.

The government will provide up to $4.5 million to help private organizations develop and control their own trails.

Alberta currently has about 13,000 km of managed and designated trails, however there are hundred of thousands of kilometers of trails which are unattended.

The Alberta government says a Trails Act will:

  • establish the cornerstones for a sustainable trail management system on public land
  • enable trails to be safe and, as needed, designated for specific uses such as hiking or riding an OHV
  • enable improved trail planning, which will consider other land uses and values
  • strengthen protection of trails so that Albertans can enjoy them for years to come
  • strengthen enforcement tools to prevent environmental damage and promote environmental stewardship of public land
  • promote a bigger role for partners in building  and maintaining trails

(With files from Government of Alberta news release)

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

