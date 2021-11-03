New “Trails Act” in Alberta would put controls on public lands

EDMONTON, AB – New legislation introduced in Edmonton this week aims to “modernize” Alberta’s trail framework.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon says this UCP government is “absolutely” committed to protecting and preserving public spaces for everyone, and that includes trails.

If this legislation gets the green light, it would also allow for more trails and adjacent areas to be conserved.

The province says a lack of controls has led to an explosion of trails across Alberta that, in many cases, have been harming local wildlife and their environments.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Minister Nixon also says this fulfills an election promise for a Trail Act that helps advance conservation and support quality outdoor recreation.

The government will provide up to $4.5 million to help private organizations develop and control their own trails.

Alberta currently has about 13,000 km of managed and designated trails, however there are hundred of thousands of kilometers of trails which are unattended.

The Alberta government says a Trails Act will: