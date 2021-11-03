Thursday, November 4, 2021
Lethbridge Hurricanes trade forward Cole Miller to Edmonton Oil Kings

By Tina Karst
Graphic courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge Hurricanes are sending 16 year old forward Cole Miller to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

In exchange, the ‘Canes have acquired a second-round draft pick in 2023 and a fourth round draft pick in 2025.

Miller, who is from Edmonton, was originally drafted by Lethbridge in the first round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

GM Peter Anholt says “it unfortunately wasn’t a fit” for Miller to be part of the organization adding “we have been so lucky and proud that Hurricanes players play with pride and with great respect for our organization and community. We will continue to strive for that and to always be better. We want to wish Cole all the best as he continues his hockey career somewhere else.”

“When we drafted Cole, our belief was that he was going to be a good player for many years. Although we still believe that will be the case, it will not be as a Hurricane.” – Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes General Manager

The Hurricanes return to action on Friday when they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors to the ENMAX Centre. Puck drop is at 7pm.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

