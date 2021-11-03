Drugs, weapons charges laid after traffic stop in south Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A traffic stop on the south side Wednesday has resulted in charges against two people.

Lethbridge Police say they pulled over a vehicle just before 2am and seized a rifle, a replica airsoft pistol, bear spray and a small quantity of cocaine, fentanyl and meth.

One of the occupants, who was wanted on a Canada-wide parole warrant, reportedly gave a fake name to officers.

32 year old Justin Yuhas of Lethbridge is facing several drug and weapons related charges including: two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm; careless use/storage of a firearm; knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm; carrying a concealed weapon; knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and obstructing a peace officer.

He remains in custody waiting for a bail hearing.

30 year old Travis Taylor, also of Lethbridge, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and released to appear in court at the end of January.