Thursday, November 4, 2021
Drugs, weapons charges laid after traffic stop in south Lethbridge

By Tina Karst
Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A traffic stop on the south side Wednesday has resulted in charges against two people.

Lethbridge Police say they pulled over a vehicle just before 2am and seized a rifle, a replica airsoft pistol, bear spray and a small quantity of cocaine, fentanyl and meth.

One of the occupants, who was wanted on a Canada-wide parole warrant, reportedly gave a fake name to officers.

32 year old Justin Yuhas of Lethbridge is facing several drug and weapons related charges including: two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm; careless use/storage of a firearm; knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm; carrying a concealed weapon; knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and obstructing a peace officer.

He remains in custody waiting for a bail hearing.

30 year old Travis Taylor, also of Lethbridge, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and released to appear in court at the end of January.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

