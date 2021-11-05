Police seize drugs & weapons after bust at Lethbridge’s Superlodge hotel

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge man is facing charges after that incident early Thursday morning at the Superlodge hotel.

LPS was called in to assist the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team execute a drug search warrant.

In October, ALERT officers started looking into concerns around drugs being sold by tenants at that hotel along 7th Avenue South and Mayor Magrath Drive.

This week police seized meth, cocaine, prescription meds, as well as cash, brass knuckles, and a machete.

Lethbridge Police have been called to the Superlodge more than 50 times since August, including a shooting incident there.

39 year old Jerome Ross is facing a list of charges, including drug possession and trafficking.

Acting LPS Staff Sgt. Trevor Sheppard says police have received many concerns from neighbouring residents near this property with respect to criminal activity including drug trafficking by the tenants and spin off crimes such as drug use in residential alleys, suspicious people and property offences,. “We want to assure the community that we will continue to dedicate resources to target this activity.”