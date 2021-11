Brought to you by Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce

They say a picture is worth a thousand words but to date, nobody has been able to put a price on a text. Until now!!!

CJOC Facebook Page and the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce want to give you $100 to shop local…all for a simple text!

Let us know where you like to shop local by texting your favourite local business to 403–388-4646 and every Monday, we’ll pick 5 winners to win $100 in GC’s from some great local vendors!