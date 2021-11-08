In Flanders Fields translated to Blackfoot in honour of Indigenous veterans

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Local Indigenous veterans are being honoured in a very special way this year.

Glen Miller – who’s a veteran himself – unveiled a bilingual version of the poem In Flanders Fields on Monday (Nov. 8). It’s Veterans’ Week in Canada, but Monday (Nov. 8) is specifically meant to honour the country’s Indigenous vets who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The poem was translated from English into Blackfoot with the help of Dr. Lena Russell, from the Blood Tribe. She reads the translated version in the video below:

Miller created a poster using both the English and Blackfoot versions of In Flanders Fields, which is set on a background of a picture of Chief Mountain and also features some important warrior symbols.

He says “this poster is one way for Canadians to learn more about the contributions made by Indigenous Veterans. Wherever Remembrance is being held, this poster will be another tool in helping to promote the Blackfoot language and Culture for the next generation during veteran’s week. It will cause both the young and old to pause in reflecting on the service, sacrifice and commitment of Indigenous members who have served and continue in the forces both at home and abroad.”

The poster has also been sent to the Liberation Museum in Lochem The Netherlands where it’s on display as a tribute to Indigenous veterans who helped in the liberation of their country in World War II.