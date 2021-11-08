Monday, November 8, 2021
Significant First World War uniform discovered at Lethbridge’s Yates Theatre

By Patrick Siedlecki
View of the inside label on the uniform with ”Maj. A. B. Stafford” visible. Photo by Galt Museum & Archives.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Galt Museum has a unique new item in its collection.

The Playgoers of Lethbridge has donated an officer’s jacket from the First World War.

A few years ago, Galt Collections Technician, Kevin MacLean was invited to look at the Playgoers costume cage at the Yates Theatre. He says those with the organization suspected that perhaps some of their items contained a real historical value.

Well, that turned out to be the case indeed!

One of those items was that officer’s jacket. It contained a handwritten name on a collar label inside which read Major A.B. Stafford.

Stafford was actually the Commander of the 39th Battery based right here in Lethbridge back in 1915.

Stafford fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge and died in June of 1917. His final resting place is in France.

Officials say these types of items from those connected to Lethbridge and southern Alberta, who served in World War One, are hard to find. That’s why this jacket is such a big piece of our local war history.

Full-length portrait of Major A. B. Stafford in uniform.
Photo courtesy the Galt Museum & Archives.

Previous articleU.S. officially opens land border to Canadians for non-essential travel
Next articleIn Flanders Fields translated to Blackfoot in honour of Indigenous veterans
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

