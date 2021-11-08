Significant First World War uniform discovered at Lethbridge’s Yates Theatre

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Galt Museum has a unique new item in its collection.

The Playgoers of Lethbridge has donated an officer’s jacket from the First World War.

A few years ago, Galt Collections Technician, Kevin MacLean was invited to look at the Playgoers costume cage at the Yates Theatre. He says those with the organization suspected that perhaps some of their items contained a real historical value.

Well, that turned out to be the case indeed!

One of those items was that officer’s jacket. It contained a handwritten name on a collar label inside which read Major A.B. Stafford.

Stafford was actually the Commander of the 39th Battery based right here in Lethbridge back in 1915.

Stafford fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge and died in June of 1917. His final resting place is in France.

Officials say these types of items from those connected to Lethbridge and southern Alberta, who served in World War One, are hard to find. That’s why this jacket is such a big piece of our local war history.