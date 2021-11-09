Man arrested in west Lethbridge, accused of dangerous driving

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A man from Saskatchewan is facing charges after Lethbridge Police received several reports of an extremely erratic driver.
It all unfolded Monday morning, November 8 around 7:30 when callers told LPS a vehicle was seen speeding around Metis Trail West and Whoop-Up Drive.
A number of other calls then came into police with similar reports.
The vehicle was eventually found parked in the Copperwood subdivision with the driver still inside. He was arrested without incident.
Twenty-four year old Ranbir Minhas of Yorkton, Saskatchewan is accused of dangerous driving. He’s been released to appear in court in late January.