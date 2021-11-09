Wednesday, November 10, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Man arrested in west Lethbridge, accused of dangerous driving

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
Photo credit to Pixabay
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A man from Saskatchewan is facing charges after Lethbridge Police received several reports of an extremely erratic driver.

It all unfolded Monday morning, November 8 around 7:30 when callers told LPS a vehicle was seen speeding around Metis Trail West and Whoop-Up Drive.

A number of other calls then came into police with similar reports.

The vehicle was eventually found parked in the Copperwood subdivision with the driver still inside. He was arrested without incident.

Twenty-four year old Ranbir Minhas of Yorkton, Saskatchewan is accused of dangerous driving. He’s been released to appear in court in late January.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStill no candidates in Lethbridge County by-election
Next articleAlberta Health Minister still being pushed to fix Lethbridge’s doctor shortage
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Drugs, weapons seized from north Lethbridge garage; two charged

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two people are facing drug and weapon charges after the Lethbridge Police Service responded to a report of suspicious activity earlier...

Lethbridge Soup Kitchen in dire need of monetary donations

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Almost a dozen part time staff at the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen will be let go at the end of the month...

Lethbridge marking Remembrance Day with two ceremonies

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A few different ways in Lethbridge that you can mark Remembrance Day Thursday, November 11. A pair of services will be live-streamed...

Alberta Health Minister still being pushed to fix Lethbridge’s doctor shortage

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - With the Bigelow Fowler South Clinic set to close its doors at the end of this month, the Alberta government is...

Man arrested in west Lethbridge, accused of dangerous driving

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A man from Saskatchewan is facing charges after Lethbridge Police received several reports of an extremely erratic driver. It all unfolded Monday...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win