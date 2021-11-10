Lethbridge marking Remembrance Day with two ceremonies

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A few different ways in Lethbridge that you can mark Remembrance Day Thursday, November 11.

A pair of services will be live-streamed for you to watch online. One will be from the Cenotaph downtown, the other at Mountain View Cemetery.

You can also attend in person, however officials say social distancing will be in place.

Both services begin at 11:00 am Thursday morning and if you plan to watch online, you can find a link on the Lethbridge Legion Facebook page here: Lethbridge Legion LIVE

The two services will also include a fly past by a Harvard Trainer and at pair of Hawk Trainer aircraft coming from CFB Moose Jaw.

The smaller service at Mountain View will also include the 20th Independent Field Battery firing off a 105 mm Field Artillery Howitzer to mark the moment of silence.

There will also be Remembrance Day ceremonies in other communities around the region, including in Stirling where a new Cenotaph has just been installed there.