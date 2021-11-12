Saturday, November 13, 2021
QR code only acceptable proof of vaccination accepted in Alberta as of Nov. 15

By Sam Borsato
Photo credit to Pixabay.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A reminder from the City of Lethbridge about proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

As of Monday, November 15th the only valid proof accepted, as part of Alberta’s Restriction Exemption Program, will be a paper or digital copy of your personal QR code.

That applies to all businesses across the province including City of Lethbridge owned and operated recreation and culture facilities.

Those 18 and older must provide their photo ID along with their QR code, as well.

You can get your enhanced vaccine record with a QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords.

