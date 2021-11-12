Pair of Lethbridge men charged after drug bust near north side school

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two Lethbridge men have been arrested after police seized drugs, a gun and stolen property from a north side home this week.
On Wednesday, Lethbridge Police executed a search warrant along 5th Avenue North. There, they found methamphetamine and fentanyl along with a firearm and a large amount of stolen property.
The execution of that search warrant was scheduled in coordination with a nearby school to make sure all the students were safely inside.
47 year old Jason Bertram and 36 year old Grant Tyler Williams are facing charges.
LPS say further charges may be laid in connection to this incident.