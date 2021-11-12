Saturday, November 13, 2021
Pair of Lethbridge men charged after drug bust near north side school

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pixabay.com
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two Lethbridge men have been arrested after police seized drugs, a gun and stolen property from a north side home this week.

On Wednesday, Lethbridge Police executed a search warrant along 5th Avenue North. There, they found methamphetamine and fentanyl along with a firearm and a large amount of stolen property.

The execution of that search warrant was scheduled in coordination with a nearby school to make sure all the students were safely inside.

47 year old Jason Bertram and 36 year old Grant Tyler Williams are facing charges.

LPS say further charges may be laid in connection to this incident.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

