Friday, February 4, 2022
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeContestsCJOCBy Request Love Line
ContestsCJOC

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, request your “love song” and who you want to send it out to.

We’ll pick 5 winners and play your request between 6am and 9am on Valentine’s Day. If your song is picked we’ll give you a $50 Gift Card to Charm Diamond Centres.

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Lethbridge News

Alzheimer’s research at U of L gets significant funding boost

Lee Griffi -
Groundbreaking research into Alzheimer’s disease will continue at the University of Lethbridge thanks to a grant of $918,000 over five years from the Canadian...

23 Avenue North closure begins Thursday

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
Drivers are being reminded to follow all signage and posted detours as a section of westbound 23 Avenue North will be closed as of...

Lethbridge County urging protestors to leave lanes open for emergency vehicles

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
With an influx of pop-up, slow-moving protests involving vehicles in the region, officials with Lethbridge County are urging those taking part to keep emergency...

Breaking: Candice Bergen elected interim Conservative leader

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
The federal Conservatives have elected Candice Bergen as the party's interim leader. Party members selected her during a caucus vote Wednesday night. The Manitoba MP has...
Load more
- Advertisment -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win