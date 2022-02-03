Wednesday, February 2, 2022
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
News

Breaking: Candice Bergen elected interim Conservative leader

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
- Advertisement -

The federal Conservatives have elected Candice Bergen as the party’s interim leader.

Party members selected her during a caucus vote Wednesday night.

The Manitoba MP has served as Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party and Deputy Leader of the Opposition since September, 2020.

It comes just hours after Erin O’Toole was ousted in a leadership vote with 74 members voting against and 45 in support.

A leadership convention will be held in the next few months where the future leader for the Conservatives will be voted on.

***With files from Casey Kenny

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSouthGrow Announces $2 Million Fund to Deploy EV Chargers
My Lethbridge Now Staff
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Breaking: Candice Bergen elected interim Conservative leader

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
The federal Conservatives have elected Candice Bergen as the party's interim leader. Party members selected her during a caucus vote Wednesday night. The Manitoba MP has...

SouthGrow Announces $2 Million Fund to Deploy EV Chargers

Michael Lumsden -
The Federal Government today announced a $2 million investment in the region to support the deployment and installation of new electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The...

81 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lethbridge

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
81 new and 77 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Lethbridge on Tuesday. The active case count now sits at...

Ontario First Nations do not support Freedom Convoy in Ottawa

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
Several Ontario First Nations have said they do not support certain actions taking place in Ottawa. In a statement, The Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation...

No relief in sight for higher gas prices: GasBuddy

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
With gas prices in Lethbridge ranging anywhere between $1.33/L and $1.39/L, drivers are digging deep to fill up their tanks, and one expert says,...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win