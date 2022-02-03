Thursday, February 3, 2022
Lethbridge County urging protestors to leave lanes open for emergency vehicles

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
(Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com - Sam Borsato)
With an influx of pop-up, slow-moving protests involving vehicles in the region, officials with Lethbridge County are urging those taking part to keep emergency services movement in mind.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the region is asking those taking part in these demonstrations to keep lanes clear for emergency vehicles to travel safely and reach residents who have called 911.

“It is essential that emergency responders have access to roads to reach anyone experiencing a medical or other [emergenceies] as quickly as possible,” the statement reads.

The plea comes after a day of progress between the Alberta RCMP and those involved in the blockade at the Coutts Border Crossing, with one lane of traffic in each direction opening on Highway 4. With that blockade now in its 5th day, mounties say they will continue to work towards securing a full reopening of the roadway.

My Lethbridge Now Staff
