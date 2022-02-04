Friday, February 4, 2022
Not all romantic gestures are epic or smooth or successful & that’s ok. Sometimes love is bumbly, messy & sweetly awkward.

We want you to send us your funny, clumsy word(s), sayings to fill in the blank of our Clumsy Love Heart using the form below. The more creative & awkward, the better. fill in the blank of our 2dayFM Clumsy Love Heart with Charm Diamond with something fun, offbeat, but also adorable. These aren’t your typical Valentine’s Day Love Hearts, they’re 2dayFM’s Clumsy Love Hearts.

Win a $500 Grand Prize or 1 of 5 $50 Gift Cards from Charm Diamond.

“It started with _____________ and now it’s YOU + ME forever!”

We choose our winners on Monday, February 14th.

 

