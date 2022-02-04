Friday, February 4, 2022
One dead following collision near Diamond City

By Michael Lumsden
One person has died following a crash between a car and an SUV on Highway 25 just south of Diamond City.

The Picture Butte RCMP says shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, a car travelling eastbound on Highway 25 collided with a west bound SUV. The male driver of the car and lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say icy road conditions are believed to have played a part in the collision.

Drivers having to travel through the area will be detoured at Highway 25 and Township Road 102 as well as Highway 25 and Range Road 221. The scene will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

