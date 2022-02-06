Sunday, February 6, 2022
UPDATE: Ottawa declares state of emergency to deal with Freedom Convoy demonstrators

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
(Image supplied by Vista Radio Reporter Richard Coffin).
Ottawa has declared a state of emergency to deal with the protesters that have been in the city for ten days.

A brief statement read in part,” [The state of emergency] reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It also provides greater flexibility within the municipal administration to enable the City of Ottawa to manage business continuity for essential services for its residents and enables a more flexible procurement process, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.”

Protesters have said they will not leave Ottawa until all COVID-19 mandates are lifted.

 

Previous articleOttawa Police issue tickets, tow vehicles as Freedom Convoy protest continues for tenth day
My Lethbridge Now Staff
