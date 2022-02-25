Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame back on track in 2022

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge, AB – The last two years have been filled with cancelled plans, false starts and the best of intentions being upended by the ongoing pandemic. But, with renewed optimism, the Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame is ready to make up for lost time in 2022.

Despite not holding an induction ceremony since 2019, the Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame will hold two induction ceremonies this year. The first will honour the class which was elected to the Hall in 2020 and will be held on May 6 in the ENMAX Centre’s Canadian Western Bank Lounge. The second induction will be held in the fall and will honour the class of 2022, which will be selected later this year. The Hall did not select a 2021 induction class.

“We thank our 2020 inductees, our supporters and all southern Albertans for their patience these past two years,” says Dave McMurray, chair, Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame. “We are thrilled that we are in a position where we will be able to gather once more and shine a spotlight on the accomplishments of many remarkable athletes, teams and builders who have contributed to Lethbridge’s important sporting history.”

Ticket information for the May 6 banquet will be announced in the coming weeks. Nominations for the induction class of 2022 will also be formally launched in the coming weeks, but nominations can be submitted anytime through the Hall’s revamped website at lethbridgesportshalloffame.ca.

Kinsmen Sports Persons of the Year

The Kinsmen Sports Persons of the Year awards acknowledge individuals for outstanding performance or participation in sports while representing Lethbridge. The 2021 male recipient is former Lethbridge Hurricanes and Team Canada hockey star Dylan Cozens, while the female award is shared by a pair of post-secondary stars – University of Lethbridge rugby standout Hailey Driscoll and Lethbridge College soccer all-star Christine Moser.