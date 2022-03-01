Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Mask mandate among COVID-19 restrictions now lifted across Alberta

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted at midnight Tuesday. (Your Alberta, Youtube)
A majority of COVID-19 health measures, including the provincial mask mandate, are now lifted across Alberta. This as the province moves into step two of what its calling its path to normal goes into effect.

While speaking in Grande Prairie on the weekend, Premier Jason Kenney noted the decline in hospitalizations in recent weeks gives the province to move into the second phase with confidence.

Now lifted are any remaining school mandate requirements, the youth screening activities for entertainment and sport activities, the capacity on all large venues and entertainment venues, indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, restrictions on interactive activities, liquor service and operating hours, andthe mandatory work-from-home requirements.

The provincial mask mandate will be lifted except in high-risk settings, including on public transit, at AHS-operated and contracted facilities, and all continuing care settings.

