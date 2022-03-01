Tuesday, March 1, 2022
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Province to introduce legislation to ensure consistent public health rules

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.
- Advertisement -

The Alberta Government will soon introduce legislation that will limit the ability of municipalities to enact bylaws that are contrary to provincial public health policy.

The proposed changes to the Municipal Government Act will look to restrict the potential for towns or cities across Alberta to pass bylaws, including things like mask mandates. This, according to the province, ensures Alberta has one clear policy, as it looks to move toward a path to normal.

“It would be confusing and divisive to have multiple different public health policies, particularly when there is no compelling public health rationale,” says Premier Jason Kenney.

Provincial legislation supersedes any municipal bylaw where they are inconsistent.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Now playing play

Now playing play

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win