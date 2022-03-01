Province to introduce legislation to ensure consistent public health rules

- Advertisement -

The Alberta Government will soon introduce legislation that will limit the ability of municipalities to enact bylaws that are contrary to provincial public health policy.

The proposed changes to the Municipal Government Act will look to restrict the potential for towns or cities across Alberta to pass bylaws, including things like mask mandates. This, according to the province, ensures Alberta has one clear policy, as it looks to move toward a path to normal.

“It would be confusing and divisive to have multiple different public health policies, particularly when there is no compelling public health rationale,” says Premier Jason Kenney.

Provincial legislation supersedes any municipal bylaw where they are inconsistent.