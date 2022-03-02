Lethbridge County Post-Secondary Bursary Program Accepting Applications

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge County is now accepting applications for its annual Bursary Program, which provides financial assistance to aspiring post-secondary students residing in Lethbridge County. Two students will receive $1,000 each for their first year of studies.

“It is our hope that this bursary can assist County students in their post-secondary journey,” says Reeve Tory Campbell. “Each year when we review the applications, it is impressive to see the high levels of academic achievement and community involvement among County students. We saw an increase in applications last year and hope that trend continues in 2022.”

Now in its third year, the County is encouraging all eligible residents to apply. Applications are open to any student or adult who is a current resident of Lethbridge County and going into their first year of post-secondary studies. The applicant is required to have attended school within the County’s municipal borders, which includes schools in Lethbridge, Picture Butte, Coaldale, Coalhurst, and Nobleford.

Consideration will be given to applicants based on academic standing and good citizenship demonstrated through community participation. Applicants do not have to be a current high school student but must be enrolled in their first year at a post-secondary institute.

The application deadline is June 1 with the awards being disbursed by August 31. The students selected will need to show proof of enrollment.

Eligibility requirements and applications are available online at https://lethcounty.ca/p/bursary-program or at the County’s Lethbridge administration office.