Teamworks Employment Centre launches new job search hub at historic building

Lethbridge, AB – Teamworks Career Centre launches a new Job Search Hub for unemployed Albertans at the Grand Opening of their new office located on the third floor of the historic redeveloped Post Office building.

This new Job Search Hub creates a one-stop location for eligible, unemployed, or under-employed Albertans and local employers looking to hire. Teamworks offers a number of resources, including job readiness, job search and work-related skills training to assist unemployed Albertan’s transition into to new work in the shortest time possible.

Services also support local employers by providing access to potential employees and financial support when training a new employee directly at the worksite. Funded by the Alberta Ministry of Labour and Immigration and the Government of Canada, services are provided at no cost to eligible job seekers and employers. Current programs include workplace training programs which provide valuable job-related skills and micro-credentials to support individuals transition into the Office & Accounting, Supply Chain, and Digital & Technology sectors.

These programs focus on transitioning the skills of our existing workforce to meet the future demand of local employers. Other programs include Project Hire, a collaboration between Teamworks Career Centre and the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce. This new program provides eligible individuals with the opportunity to work one-on-one with a trained job coach. They can also access services such as career coaching, job search support, resume and cover letter assistance, interview preparation, skills identification, workplace supports, labour market information, and occupational skills training.

Additionally, Project Hire also partners with local employers who can provide individual centered workplace training opportunities while receiving a wage reimbursement to offset the cost of training individuals on-the-job. Teamworks Career Centre is celebrating 30 years of working on behalf of the provincial and federal governments; assisting over 35,000 Albertans in finding and securing new employment.

The new Job Search Hub and Teamworks’ new office location is the next chapter in helping keep our community vibrant and empowering people to achieve their employment goals as well as supporting our strong employer base which makes Lethbridge one of the best cities in Canada to work, live and do business. “In celebration of our 30 years, we are very proud to be officially opening our new office in this wonderful, historic building” said Ryan Miller, Director, Teamworks Career Centre. “When Lethbridge was forming as a city, and over the past 109 years, this building has a rich history in helping many new and local Canadians connect with employment in our region. It is exciting to create the next chapter of these services with Teamworks Career Centre’s new Job Search Hub.”

“A strong economy is dependent on good jobs and a skilled workforce,” said Cyndi Vos, CEO, Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce. “We are pleased to partner with Teamworks to invest in programs that help southern Alberta residents gain the skills they need to secure meaningful employment. A working Alberta is a healthy Alberta.”

Individuals and employers who would like more information on this new program can contact Teamworks Career Centre at 403-382-3770 or find more information at www.teamworktraining.ca.