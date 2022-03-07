Police lay charges following double stabbing

- Advertisement -

A Lethbridge man is facing charges after two people were stabbed outside of a nightclub in the city on Sunday. Police say they responded to several reports of the incident around 2 a.m. March 6th outside Club Lime in the 1200 block of 1 Avenue South. Three men were taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with knife wounds.

A 26-year-old man from Fort Macleod suffered multiple stab wounds and is now listed in stable condition in hospital. A 20-year-old Lethbridge man, who was stabbed twice, along with the subject charged, who also sustained an injury to his hand, were both treated and released from hospital.

23-year-old John Gondurak-Courterielle has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.