Town of Taber Utilities Foreman wins AWWOA Award

Taber, AB – A utility foreman from the Town of Taber has been awarded the 2022 Alberta Water and Wastewater Operators Association’s (AWWOA) Gerald Samuel Operator of the Year Award.

Chris Flaherty has been with the town since 2014 and the award recognizes a member who demonstrates exemplary service to the water and/or wastewater operations field over an extended period. Flaherty has been a big part of several capital projects including the $5.7 million Industrial Lagoon and Effluent Irrigations System Upgrade and the future $3.8 million Raw Water Pump development.

Gary Scherer is the Director of Engineering and Public Works, and says Flaherty is a valued member of the team. “We are thrilled he is being recognized for the professionalism he makes to the water and wastewater services in our community. There is no doubt of his commitment to a high quality of service, and I look forward to seeing his continued efforts to make Taber a great place to grow.”

Derrin Thibault is Taber’s Chief Administrative Officer and says, “we are fortunate to have many exemplary young professionals on our team, and Mr. Flaherty is certainly amongst those ranks. We thank him for being an integral part of our excellent water and wastewater team. Taberites can be assured that with Chris at the helm, the utility services we provide are in very capable hands.”