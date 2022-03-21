Want to stay in the loop in Lethbridge? There’s now an app for that

- Advertisement -

There’s a new way for Lethbridge residents to receive city service reminders with the launch of the Lethbridge Loop app.

Residents can download the free smartphone app to receive waste and recycling reminders as well as notifications for planned power outages, street sweeping and water main work. Mayor, Blaine Hyggen says Lethbridge Loop is just one more way the city is trying to connect with the community in a way that’s efficient and convenient for residents.

“Residents are busy and we’re all on the go a lot more than perhaps we have been over the past two years,” says Mayor Hyggen. “Lethbridge Loop allows the city to send notifications directly to residents so they can be in the loop about scheduled services that affect their homes and daily lives.”

The app is free to download for both Apple and Android devices and offers residents the opportunity to receive alerts about planned services that may affect their home and area.

“Lethbridge Loop gives us the opportunity to connect with residents in a way we haven’t before,” says Communications and Engagement Manager, Tara Grindle. “In addition to our current communication tools like social media, direct mailing and public service announcements, Lethbridge loop gives residents direct advanced notice to any planned or scheduled City service to their home or street.”

Residents who had previously signed up for text reminders from the city about their waste and recycling schedule are encouraged to download the app as text reminders will cease on April 1, 2022. Increasing costs associated with text message reminders has motivated the move to the Lethbridge Loop app which will provide cost saving of more than $10,000 annually.

To incentivize residents to get in the Loop, the city is offering two prize packs to those who download the app. To enter the contest and learn more about the details and conditions, head to the City’s social media pages.

Contest winners will be contacted directly by April 8 and will need to comply with the City’s standard contest terms and conditions.