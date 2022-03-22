Council approves Fire Department donation of items to Ukraine relief

- Advertisement -

With a unanimous vote Tuesday, Lethbridge City Council provided its support for Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services to donate some surplus items to help support relief efforts in Ukraine.

Items identified for donation include medical kits, disposable wound care items, personnel protective equipment, as well as retired safety equipment, boots, gloves, helmets, and clothing. These items will now be collected, catalogued, and donated to local Ukrainian relief organizations for transport and distribution in war-sieged nation.

“We are all devastated by what is happening in Ukraine right now,” says Greg Adair, Chief of Fire and Emergency Services. “As a department, our goal is to support Ukrainian first responders. This initiative connects with corporate openness and drive to support others in need. We thank Council for their support.”

“Our thoughts are with those in Ukraine dealing with this tragic and awful ongoing situation,” says Mayor Blaine Hyggen. “This is one way Lethbridge is doing what it can to help provide support to relief efforts.”

There is no cost to the corporation for the listed items as they have no operational or marketplace value.

Further donations are being coordinated through retired Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services Captain Paul Wasylewich, who can be reached at medmstr@telusplanet.net.