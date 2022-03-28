Monday, April 4, 2022
Join us at the Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre for the Admin Gala 2022 on Wednesday April 27th!

To help celebrate Administrative Professional’s week 94.1 CJOC and 98.1 2day FM are ordering up a night out with prizes, food from LA Chefs Catering & Events and more!

If you’re a hard working Administrative Professional or work with one that’s deserving, nominate yourself or them for a chance to win 1 of 100 Prize Packs to join us at the event!

Nominate yourself or submit your nominee today!

Offer ends April 24th, 2022.

Your Birthday
Your Name*
Nominee's Name*
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*
