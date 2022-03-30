Lethbridge native and former Senator Joyce Fairbairn passes away at 82

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge, AB – The flags at Lethbridge City Hall have been lowered in honour of the late Joyce Fairbairn.

Fairbairn worked as a journalist in the Parliamentary Press Gallery in Ottawa before being hired as a legislative assistant to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1970. In 1981, she became Communications Coordinator in the Prime Minister’s Office. In June of 1984, just prior to leaving office, Trudeau recommended her for appointment as a Liberal senator for Alberta.

Acting Mayor Rajko Dodic released a statement on behalf of Lethbridge City Council. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the Fairbairn family. In my past Council experience, I had the pleasure of attending many occasions with Senator Fairbairn and I always admired her dedication to public service. She was a builder and a trailblazer, not just here in Lethbridge but across the nation.”

He adds that from his experience she was like the Energizer bunny. “She never stopped. She was always advocating for her country, her province but even more so, on behalf of Lethbridge citizens. Her numerous contributions will be felt forever in our community. We will miss her.”

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

In August 2012, it was reported Fairbairn has taken indefinite sick leave from the Senate due to the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. She tendered her resignation to the Governor General effective January 18, 2013.

A school in Lethbridge was named after her in 2018, the Senator Joyce Fairbairn Middle School.