- Advertisement -

A fire restriction has been issued for Lethbridge County. Officials with the region say dry, warm conditions are expected in the area, and because of that, they will no longer be issuing fire or fireworks permits.

Recreational campfires and acceptable incinerators that meet the specifications of the County’s Fire Permit Bylaw are still permitted. BBQs and heating appliances fueled by fluids or gasses are also allowed.

The restriction will remain in effect until further notice.