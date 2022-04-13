Lethbridge Plays launching new “kid-friendly” city map

- Advertisement -

A new “kid-friendly” map will soon be released to help families plan more outings and find more events across the City of Lethbridge.

The Kid’s Map of Lethbridge showcases new places and activites across the city. Stakeholders for Lethbridge Plays worked closely with local families, volunteers, and staff from the various organizations involved.

“More than 50 adults and kids contributed ideas for the Kid’s Map of Lethbridge. Highlighting

favourite locations and activities was such a fun project to bring together.” says Coreen Putman, Helen Schuler Nature Centre Manager and Lethbridge Plays co-chair.

The launch is set to take place April 16th-22nd, where there will be a city-wide treasure hunt, featuring the new play map locations. Families will have the opportunity to visit the features locations and win various activity packs and prizes.

Maps are available for pick-up at Helen Schuler Nature Centre and the Lethbridge Public Library Main Branch and Crossings Branch.