Monday, April 25, 2022
Mum’s The Word Sweepstakes

By My Lethbridge Now Staff

From May 2nd to May 5th, at 8:40am and 4:40pm, listeners can tune into 2Day FM for ‘Mum’s Codeword of the Day’ and enter to win a fabulous Mother’s Day prize package!

To enter the contest, submit the codeword of the day, using the form below.

One lucky winner will be announced on our Mornings-To-Go show on Friday, May 6th, 2022, plus our hosts will deliver the prize pack to the winner!

Thank you for our amazing sponsors!

Enter now!

Offer ends May 5th, 2022!

Complete the form below and like our Facebook page!

