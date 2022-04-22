Recruiting season underway for Kodiaks women’s volleyball program

- Advertisement -

Recruiting season is underway for the Lethbridge College Kodiaks women’s volleyball program.

Head coach Anna Schwark said she is excited to announce the commitment of setter Reese Hanusich from Red Deer. Hanusich will join the Kodiaks next fall after completing her club career with the Central Alberta Queens Volleyball Club.

“Reese has been so enthusiastic throughout the entire recruiting process,” Schwark said. “She’s had very positive things to say about our program and I think it tells Steve [Ivan] and I as coaches that our team’s hard work is paying off. For an athlete like Reese to go through the recruiting process and want to be part of our team culture is so awesome.”

Schwark said she believes Hanusich’s skillset will adapt quickly to the post-secondary level.

“She just makes good decisions offensively. Her hands are very clean and I’m confident she’s going to pick up our pace fast,” Schwark said. “She’s open to communication and feedback as well. She’s great at making connections with individual hitters and that tells me she’s really smart and works hard. She’s going to be here for the long haul and I’m so excited to see the kind of player she’s going to grow into.”

When asked to describe herself as a player, Hanusich said she is all about work ethic and bringing energy to the floor. “I think I’m a really energetic player. I get really excited and positive so I hope to bring lots of that to the team.”

Hanusich says the close-knit team culture was a big reason in her deciding to join the Kodiaks. Many of her future teammates came to celebrate at her signing day, which left the newest recruit raving.

“It’s super exciting. It’s been a long recruiting process, but I love that my teammates were able to come because they are a big reason I chose Lethbridge College,” she said. “It was just so special that they’re here.”

Hanusich will take classes that will help her work towards her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher.