Irrigation issues cause increased watering period at Henderson and Legacy parks

The City of Lethbridge has temporarily changed watering patterns at Henderson Park and Legacy Park due to issues with irrigation pumps.

Henderson Park will have a watering period of 14-15 hours per day and Legacy Park will have a watering period of 18-24 hours, according to the city.

The city said an issue with the Henderson irrigation pump house located by the pavilion has caused an insufficient volume of water to come in from the lake in the standard time frame to meet the irrigation requirements.

An investigation into a suspected blockage is set to begin on April 25 and is expected to only take a day. Signs and barricades will be used to help guide the public around equipment and vehicles. Park users can expect periods of increased noise throughout the day as various pieces of equipment are used, the city said.

This irrigation pump house intake was not included in the recent irrigation renewal project.

Legacy Park has two irrigation pumps, which are not functioning, according to the city. A temporary pump is operating outside of the pump house but the reduced capacity is resulting in longer watering times. A full irrigation cycle in Legacy Park is now taking up to three times longer than normal, resulting in a watering window of 18 or more hours.

City of Lethbridge Park & Cemeteries irrigation department will focus on watering less used areas during peak park hours. “The parks and cemeteries department appreciate the patience of park visitors as they work through the irrigation setbacks,” reads a news release from the city.