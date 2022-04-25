Community foundation awards $13,000 in Action Grants

- Advertisement -

The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta has announced ten grants, with a combined total of $13,000, to fund various projects through its Youth in Action Granting program.

“The Youth in Action Grants Program is a fantastic way to introduce youth to philanthropy, and to let them experience the impact charitable giving has on the community,” said Charleen Davidson, the Community Foundation’s Executive Director. “If we have learned anything over the past couple years it’s that great things can be accomplished when we work together, and it’s fantastic to see that starting with the youth in Southwestern Alberta.”

This funding will go towards projects supporting active youth, the teaching of traditional Indigenous sewing and crafting skills, the creation of a local pantry, and many more. A full list of grant recipients can be found here.