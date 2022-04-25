Lethbridge College Kodiaks sign Gavin Moes

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge College and head coach Greg Gibos have announced the signing of the highly coveted Gavin Moes to the college’s men’s volleyball team.

Moes is the third member of his family to join the program, and says he is eager to play alongside his brother, having never had the chance to in high school.

“Getting the opportunity to stand next to my brother for a national anthem and compete for a championship is a dream come true,” says Gavin. “Nolan had the opportunity to play with Dylan and watching their relationship grow closer was something I always wanted to experience.”

When asked about the new addition, Gibos says that it wasn’t just moes’ talent that caught his eye, but his strong leadership qualities and humble nature as well.

“He’s an extremely talented volleyball player, but an even better leader. What stands out for me was watching him compete with his high school team and celebrating successes at every turn,” says Gibos. “I distinctly remember watching him pick up teammates when they were struggling and being the first person to celebrate their accomplishments. He’s going to make every single person in this program better. He’s a special talent and I believe one day he has the potential to represent our national team. It’s a monumental day for our program.”

Gavin will compete with the FOG U18 Black volleyball team April 30 – May 1 and will look to bring home a U18 provincial championship.