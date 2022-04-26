Festival Square construction forces road closures

- Advertisement -

A few road closures are going to be popping up around the city this week.

As of April 26, 3 Avenue South will be closed from 7 Street to 6 Street South for sandblasting and parking line completion. It will be fairly noisy and dusting, possibly causing some disruptions in the area, but all walkways and sidewalks will remain open.

On April 27, the block between 6 Street and 5 Street South will be closed to complete the same task.

3 Avenue S is expected to reopen to traffic on April 28. Residents are encouraged to follow all safety precautions while passing through these areas.