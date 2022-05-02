Kodiaks sign SF Brady Baines

- Advertisement -

The Lethbridge College Kodiaks have secured small forward Brady Baines to the 2022-23 men’s basketball recruiting class.

“Brady will immediately help our program on both ends of the court,” says head coach Ryan Heggie. “He is definitely a three-level scorer who will impact the game in a variety of ways. A multi-sport athlete from Raymond who has been well coached, plays the right way and plays to win!”

Baines comes to the college from Raymond High School, where he unfortunately had his senior season cut short. Heggie says Baines drew lots of attention from various USports schools, but ultimately decided he wanted to play in front of his friends and family.

Baines said that, when choosing a post-secondary program, it was equally important to him that he was pushed as student, not just as an athlete.

“It means a lot that I will be joining a winning program and be surrounded by people who are trying to get better and work hard,” says Baines. “It’s great to join a team that will pay attention to the little things and do all that we can to be the best students and athletes we can possibly be. I’ve played a lot of basketball in Lethbridge and surrounding area growing up and I want to represent my home and my family.”

The Kodiaks finished in second place in the competitive ACAC south division last season and will tip-off their 2022-23 regular season in October.