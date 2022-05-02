Cor Van Raay YMCA celebrates anniversary with membership campaign

- Advertisement -

The YMCA of Lethbridge is launching a “Race to 10K” membership campaign to celebrate the Cor Van Raay YMCA nearing 10,000 members. The organization said it hopes to exceed pre-pandemic membership levels in May.

The campaign encourages new members to sign up and enter to win a one-year plus family membership worth more than $2,250.00. The YMCA is celebrating current members for their loyalty through a second membership prize for those who joined earlier than May this year.

“We would like to sincerely thank all of members that have joined and stayed with the YMCA of Lethbridge,” said Debra LeBlanc, YMCA of Lethbridge’s membership and rentals manager. “We are excited to offer two grand prizes, one for new members and one for current members. In addition to prizes, we will be hosting an event May 7th to celebrate our members and anniversary of opening Cor Van Raay YMCA.”

The YMCA will host an event with food trucks, activities and prizes for its membership campaign. The organization will also offer about 50 other prizes throughout the month, which vary from one to three-month memberships, programs, community partners gifts, and drop in passes.

“Members will have the opportunity to be entered to win based on the numbers of days they are active members in May, visiting the Cor Van Raay YMCA, attending a fitness class, participating in our 10K activity challenge, and sharing posts on social media.” said LeBlanc “We are excited for this campaign as we Race to 10-K and celebrate our members and the YMCA of Lethbridge.”