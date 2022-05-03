Awareness is key as May brings in Sexual Violence Awareness Month

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge, AB – The Executive Director of the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre says the goal of every year’s Sexual Violence Awareness Month is to eradicate sexual violence.

Kristine Cassie says her organization is bringing awareness, creating discussion, and providing educational opportunities to discuss and understand the issue. She says the impact of sexual violence remains a serious issue in society. “We know we would be in a much better place in society if we were able to eradicate sexual violence since if affects to many people.” A recent study found that just over one-third of Albertans have been affected by sexual violence in some way.

“As we enter our fourth year of operations, we continue to see a steady increase in the numbers of people that we serve. Education is a key component to not only supporting survivors but to ending sexual violence,” adds Cassie. “Creating opportunity to learn, for community conversation and mechanisms for individuals to create change helps us all to make a difference to build, restore and create respectful and safe spaces.”

The centre has several events planned throughout May and have partnered with the City of Lethbridge, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and others. To find out more have a look at the organization’s social media or their website at https://csacleth.ca/.