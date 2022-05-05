Man sent to hospital with non life threating injuries after motorcycle collides with truck

- Advertisement -

One person was sent to hospital with non life threatening injuries after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided at the intersection of University Drive and Garry Drive West on May 4.

Police said the motorcycle was eastbound on Garry Drive around 5:30 p.m before it hit the southwest median and proceeded into the intersection, where it was struck by a pickup truck southbound on University Drive.

The motorcycle rider, a 32-year-old Lethbridge man, was transported to hospital while the occupants of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries.

As the matter is still under investigation, police said no further details are available at this time.