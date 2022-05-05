Two people charged after Lethbridge Police seize drugs, cash and counterfeit currency

- Advertisement -

Two people have been charged after Lethbridge Police, with help from the Safer Communities and Neighbourhood (SCAN) Unit, seized drugs, cash and counterfeit currency on Wednesday.

Members of the SCAN Unit of the Alberta Sheriffs reported a vehicle to police, which was involved in activity consistent with drug trafficking on May 4, according to a Lethbridge Police News release.

The vehicle was stopped by police in the 1000 block of 4 Avenue South and officers seized 28.2 grams of methamphetamine, 5.8 grams of fentanyl and a smaller amount of cocaine, as well as 67.8 grams of marijuana. Also seized were $145 in proceeds of crime, a counterfeit Canadian $20 bill and an identification card.

Jeffrey Steven Martens, 53, of Lethbridge, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a controlled substance; possession of the proceeds of crime; possession of counterfeit money; and possession of an identity document. He was released from custody with a scheduled court appearance of July 14, 2022.

Margret Ann Clifton, 48, of Shaughnessy, has been charged under the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act with offences including possession of illicit marijuana and possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana in public. She was released with a scheduled court appearance of June 28, 2022.