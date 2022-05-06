Lethbridge Police seek witnesses after student assaulted

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed an assault near Gilbert Paterson School Friday morning.

Authorities say the student was walking to school in the area of 20 Street South and 12 Avenue South when an unknown male grabbed the student from behind and put his arms around the student’s neck. A nearby drive slowed down during the assault, after which the suspect let go of the student and ran away from the area Southbound on 20 Street.

The male is described as being Caucasian, around 5’10” tall, wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black gloves. The assault is believed to have taken place in the time frame of 7:40AM to 8:00AM.

Police are requesting any witnesses, homeowners with security cameras in the area or anyone driving in the area with a dashcam to call 403-328-4444.