Aggravated assault charges laid against Cardston man

A Cardston man is facing aggravated assault charges in connection with an incident at a westside Lethbridge home over the weekend.

Police say they were called to the home on Acadia Road shortly after 8 p.m. on May 7th, and an investigation determined an argument between two male acquaintances escalated to a physical altercation where the 25-year-old victim sustained life-threatening head injuries.

The victim was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital and later transferred to Calgary where he remains in hospital in stable condition.

Following further investigation, the accused, 24-year-old Jawon Kobe Weasel Fat, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Fat was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2nd.