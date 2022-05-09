Man charged in connection to city’s first homicide this year

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police have charged Lethbridge man Sheldon Nicholas LePage, 45, with manslaughter in connection with the city’s first homicide this year.

The 44-year-old victim, Amber Khadka, was approached by LePage near the intersection of 8 Street and 2 A Avenue North on May 5, at about 8:24 p.m — following a verbal altercation, Khadka was struck and fell to the ground, sustaining life-threatening head injuries, according to police. LePage left the area but was located by police later in the evening and arrested without incident.

Police added further investigation determined the victim was known to the subject and the altercation was a targeted incident.

Khadka turned himself in late last month after Lethbridge Police asked for public assistance in finding him in relation to a pair of alleged assaults downtown. Police issued a warrant for his arrest after responding to the 600 block of 8 Street North, where a woman reported an unknown male sexually assaulted her while she was outside having a cigarette. Khadka was identified through surveillance video.

Khadka was initially transported to Chinook Regional Hospital after the altercation and subsequently transferred to Calgary, after his condition deteriorated. On May 7 Khadka succumbed to his injuries and an autopsy was completed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary on May 9 confirmed the cause of death as homicide, police said.

LePage is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count each of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with a probation order. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 16, 2022.