Council approves zero per cent municipal property tax increase

Residents across Lethbridge will see a zero per cent increase in the municipal portion of property taxes in 2022.

While there will be a slight increase overall, the city says it’s due to an uptick in the residential component of the provincial education tax levy, which has increased by 4.84 per cent, as well as an increase of 4.36 per cent to the Green Acres Society budget The municipality says as a result of the provincial increase, the average homeowner will pay an additional $23 in 2022.

“Property tax revenues fund many city operations, including roads, parks, fire and ambulance, transit, community services, police, and governance,” says Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

“We are aware people may see an increase to their overall tax amount this year, but please know that the municipal portion that council approves has not been affected for 2022,” he added.

Through amendments to its operating budget, the previous iteration of council approved a zero percent municipal tax increase to 0 per cent for 2021 and 2022.

Residents can expect to see their 2022 property tax notices mailed out at the end of May with a due date of June 30, 2022.

Editors note: The original version of this story omitted details about the Green Acres Society budget addition, and referred to the municipal portion of property taxes as ‘residential.’ We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.