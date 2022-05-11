Resurfacing project forces temporary playground closures

- Advertisement -

A new rubber resurfacing project is getting underway for several playgrounds in the city. The project is set to kick off May 12, and the playgrounds will be completely fenced off during construction. Each resurfacing is estimated to take 3-4 weeks, weather permitting.

The new rubber surfacing uses Alberta-sourced recycled tires, diverting this material from landfills. The rubber surfacing is mobility device friendly for improved accessibility, provides consistent fall suppression that meets CSA requirements, and provides a colorful, inviting element to the play area.

The following playgrounds will be resurfaced with pour-in-place rubber surfacing:

Willowbrook

Rideau

Georgetown

Kiwanis

Ridgewood

Fairmont Garden

Heritage Road

The play equipment at the Fairmont Garden and Heritage Road parks is also being replaced. The work is set to begin June 1 and should wrap up by the end of July, weather and construction crew permitting.

113 parks around the city will remain open, a full list of neighborhood parks can be found at https://www.lethbridge.ca/Things-To-Do/Parks/Pages/Parks.aspx