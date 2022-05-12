Lethbridge College to host Stone Pipe Celebration

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge College (Ohkotoki’aahkkoiyiiniimaan – Stone Pipe) will be hosting Stone Pipe Celebration – a full contest powwow – on May 28 and 29, featuring events like intertribal contest singing and drumming, round dance singing, competition dancing and tiny tot dancing.

“It’s a unique opportunity to celebrate all Lethbridge College Spring 2022 graduates, while at the same time, showcasing the wonderful Indigenous community we have here,” says Lowell Yellowhorn, Indigenous Services manager. “There’s no better way to recognize the achievements of our graduating students than to invite the entire community to celebrate with them.”

The powwow will also include a special Indigenous Honour Ceremony, recognizing the college’s Indigenous graduates.

The celebration is open to everyone. There will be free admission, ample parking and seating, and food onsite throughout the weekend.

Stone Pipe Celebration will be held 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 with Grand Entry at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., in the Val Matteotti Gymnasium. Events continue Sunday from 12:45 to 7 p.m. with Grand Entry at 1 p.m.

For more information on the powwow, contact Lethbridge College Indigenous Services.