Charges laid in Jasper icefield crash

Charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act have been laid against Brewster Inc in relation to the rollover on the Columbia Ice Fields near Jasper in July 2020.

The charges under the act are related to use and maintenance of seatbelts, failing to control hazards, and failing to ensure equipment was in safe operating condition. All charges are allegations yet to be proven in court.

On July 18th, 2020, an ice explorer vehicle with 25 people on board left a road and rolled down an embankment on the Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park. The rollover killed three passengers and injured numerous other people, including the vehicle’s driver.

The Alberta RCMP says its investigation of the incident has concluded and is in the review process.