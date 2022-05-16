Five arrested, charged in Fort MacLeod homicide case

- Advertisement -

Five people have been arrested and charged in a Fort MacLeod homicide case. On June 23, 2021, Lane Tailfeather’s family reported him missing and his remains were found in a remote area near Crowsnest Pass on July 20. RCMP say it was determined the homicide occurred in Fort McLeod between June 20 and 21.

RCMP say the following people were arrested on May 13 and charged with offences related to the murder:

Richard Lavell, 43, and Miranda Turuk, 28, of Fort Macleod, have been charged with second degree murder. Their next court date is on May 18 in Fort MacLeod.

Randy Giroux, 40, of Fort Macleod, has been charged with second degree murder. His next court date is on May 16 in Lethbridge.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Michelle Toth, 37, of Claresholm, and Edward Goodrich, 51, of Granum, have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and an indignity to a body. Toth’s next court date is May 16 in Lethbridge and Goodrich’s is May 18 in Fort Macleod.

RCMP say no further information will be provided.