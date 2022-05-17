Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services reminding smokers to properly butt out

- Advertisement -

Officials with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services are reminding residents who smoke that using a plant pot as an ashtray could spark a fire.

The soil in a plant pot, especially dried out, will work to insulate the lit cigarette, which could heat the soil to ignition temperature and begins to smolder. If the smouldering pot gets adequate oxygen, the material can break into flame, and embers could potentially reach close-by items, and result in a serious fire.

If a fire does start in a planter, thoroughly wet the contents, empty it out onto a non-flammable surface and spread them to verify that all burning items have gone out.

Fire officials are asking those looking to dispose of cigarettes to please use a metal can with sand, or a commercially-made ashtray.